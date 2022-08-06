Bike path search turns up ghost gun

While on foot patrol along a bike path in southeast Santa Rosa, members of the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team searched someone they had detained and found a 9mm handgun with no serial number — commonly referred to as a ghost gun.

The gun also had a laser attached to it, according to a police department report.

The suspect, Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, was booked at the Sonoma County jail and charged with five felony counts: felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of concealed firearm not registered, felon in possession of ammunition and street gang participant.

The incident occurred on the Newhall bike path, which runs between Petaluma Hill Road and Hendley Street.

Gonzalez had a prior robbery conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, SRPD said.

