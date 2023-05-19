Commuters on two wheels fanned out across local roads and paths Thursday to mark Bike to Work Day in Sonoma County.

Staging stations with refreshments were set up across the region for the morning commute.

And some riders gathered to cap their return leg with an evening celebration at Cuver Brewery in Windsor, where participants were served free appetizers and offered a choice of beer specials.

The day, originated by the League of American Bicyclists, dates back to 1956 as a way to promote cycling as another option for commuters.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition also hosts a variety of events throughout May — National Bike Month — to champion an active lifestyle, provide cycling safety tips for all ages and raise awareness about carbon emission-reduction efforts.