Black women in California are overburdened and underserved, new poll finds

A new poll finds 2 out of every 5 Black women in California are just one paycheck away from financial instability.

The first-of-its-kind survey of 1,258 Black women across the state revealed 37% work two or more jobs — and 62% of them said the second job is “essential” and they would “not be able to make ends meet” without it.

The Evitarus research firm polled the women last spring for the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute, a research nonprofit in Carson, near Long Beach.

The findings could be important for political strategists. Of those surveyed, more than 80% voted in the November 2020 elections.

In general, the results quantify how Black women’s views on politics, economics, family issues and everyday life may vary from other demographic groups.

For instance, nearly a third of the Black women surveyed said they had experienced emotional or psychological abuse in the prior 12 months. And a half said they feel unsafe when interacting with law enforcement.

Survey respondents also listed their top concerns as discrimination, financial instability and health disparities.

“We show up for everyone,” said Kelly Tom Griffin, president of the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment, during an online presentation of the study earlier this week.

“Black women in California are engaged and connected, and yet … they are struggling socially and economically while serving as the primary breadwinners of their households.”

No trickle down

More than 75% of Black households are headed by single Black mothers, and in 80% of Black households women are the breadwinners, according to a separate 2022 report by the collective.

About 1.1 million Black women live in California, according to a Census Bureau estimate. Women and girls represent 51% of the state’s Black population.

‘I am at my limit. Every turn is a blockade because I am a Black woman.’ Unidentified 21-year-old Los Angeles resident

Some of the survey’s eye-opening findings reveal burdens Black women face:

2 in 5 Black women find it challenging to pay for basic expenses

4 in 5 Black women report difficulty dealing with inflation

8 in 10 Black women report a top concern is being discriminated against or mistreated because of their race or gender.

4 in 10 Black women said racism and discrimination have limited their income and earning capacity.

These results indicate that the Legislature’s policies aimed at protecting women aren’t necessarily helping Black women, said Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Democrat from Suisun City who serves as chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

“It’s not really trickling down to Black women,” she said after the presentation, “and what (this data) shows is we have a whole segment of our population that is missing out.”

Wilson said she plans to discuss the survey results with her colleagues in the Legislature as they debate budget priorities.

“What matters is how we as a community use the insights of Black women to inform our own thinking,” added Thomas Parham, president of California State University, Dominguez Hills. “Despite facing significant economic and social burdens, Black women continue to lead our families, our communities, and in the Democratic process.”

The poll is the first public project of the California Black Women’s Think Tank. Created by the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute, it is housed at Cal State, Dominguez Hills. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last year funding the think tank with $5 million.

Griffin said the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute will make policy recommendations based on the findings, with an eye toward equal pay for equal work, making housing affordable and protecting Black women and girls from violence.

Newsom over Harris

Researchers also polled the women on their opinions of certain state and federal elected officials, finding 73% had a favorable opinion of Newsom — higher than the 69% favorable opinion of the Democratic Party and the 66% who viewed Vice President Kamala Harris favorably.

Presentation participants did not comment on the political results. Newsom’s office declined comment, and his campaign spokesperson did not respond to CalMatters’ request for comment.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 7.5 percentage points, said Shakari Byerly, Evitarus’ managing partner.

John Nienstedt, who runs Competitive Edge Research & Communications, a pollster commonly used by San Diego-area Republican candidates, said he appreciates the effort and intent of the study.