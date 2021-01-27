Blizzard warning issued for Tahoe, Sierras

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Tuesday for elevations above 3,000 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. It's in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday.

"Travel is highly discouraged," the weather service warned.

Interstates 80 and 50, which provide access in and out of the Tahoe Basin, will be impacted, likely with closures and chain control. Five to 8 feet of snow is expected in the basin across three days with wind gusts up to 70 mph on ridgetops.

"If folks are planning to travel over the Sierra, their window of opportunity is dwindling very quickly," said weather service forecaster Scott Rowe. "It's going to be a very dangerous situation with blowing snow and near zero visibility."

A cold atmospheric river moving across Northern California is expected to be the biggest storm of the season so far. Snow elevation levels in the Sierra foothills could drop as low as 1,000 feet.

Areas in the far reaches of Northern California, including Shasta County, could see snow at elevations as low as 500 feet; downtown Redding is expected to see fresh powder. Impacts on I-5 to the north are likely with 3-4 feet of snow forecast Tuesday night into Friday. Red Bluff could also see several inches.

Snow elevations will rise Wednesday afternoon, but more scattered snow showers are expected through Thursday.

"Friday will be the first day with little or no snowfall, but whether it's safe to travel depends on how quickly Caltrans can get out there to clear roads," Rowe said.

The windows of opportunity for safe travel will be few, as Rowe said more snow is expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Visit the Caltrans website for updates on road conditions.