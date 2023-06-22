Activities at Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park have been temporarily halted due to the presence of potentially toxic blue green algae, officials said.

Boat rentals, classes and camps around the lake first closed Tuesday as a precautionary measure after the algae, or cyanobacteria, was observed in the water.

Workers have checked each morning and will continue to do so to determine when activities can restart, said Kristi Buffo, a spokesperson with the city of Santa Rosa.

The Recreation and Parks department hopes to reopen boating on the water by the weekend, she said.

Signs have been posted around the park indicating the presence of the blue green algae, which is particularly dangerous for dogs and children.

People can be exposed to cyanobacteria through skin contact, drinking water containing toxins or breathing in contaminated droplets in the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who touch the algae could have irritation at the site exposed, while others who swallow contaminated water could have symptoms such as stomach pains, muscle weakness or, in the most extreme cases, liver damage.

