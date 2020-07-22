Subscribe

Body found in Clear Lake believed to be drowning victim

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2020, 9:32AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Lake County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday recovered the body of a man they believe fell off a boat Saturday in Clear Lake and drowned.

Friends with Anthony Troy Jenkins, 48, of Stockton said he fell off a boat near Shag Rock around noon on Saturday never resurfaced, Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Deputies searched the lake that afternoon with help from Northshore Fire Protection District dive team without success. Deputies also used sonar to search for Jenkins, but weren’t able to find him.

The boating unit deputies resumed searching Sunday morning and continued all day and into Monday.

On Tuesday morning, deputies discovered a body near Shag Rock. While it is believed to be Jenkins, positive identification and office cause of death were pending an autopsy scheduled this week.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine