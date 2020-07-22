Body found in Clear Lake believed to be drowning victim

Lake County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday recovered the body of a man they believe fell off a boat Saturday in Clear Lake and drowned.

Friends with Anthony Troy Jenkins, 48, of Stockton said he fell off a boat near Shag Rock around noon on Saturday never resurfaced, Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Deputies searched the lake that afternoon with help from Northshore Fire Protection District dive team without success. Deputies also used sonar to search for Jenkins, but weren’t able to find him.

The boating unit deputies resumed searching Sunday morning and continued all day and into Monday.

On Tuesday morning, deputies discovered a body near Shag Rock. While it is believed to be Jenkins, positive identification and office cause of death were pending an autopsy scheduled this week.