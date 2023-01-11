After three-day passes for BottleRock Napa Valley sold out in five hours Tuesday, the festival has announced the 2023 daily lineup and the release of single-day tickets.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival runs May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa.

Single-Day tickets will be available at noon Thursday at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Single-Day general admission tickets cost from $189 to $749 per person.

This year’s festival features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins, plus more than 70 additional acts, performing over three days on five stages.

The 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup includes:

Friday, May 26: Post Malone, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Strings, Bastille, Phantogram, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Nicky Youre, War, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Tom Odell, Starcrawler, The Stone Foxes, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, paris jackson, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor and High Noon.

Saturday, May 27: Lizzo, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Dayglow, Ashe, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Jax, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, GARZA, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Spring Summer and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 28: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Quinn XCII, Teddy Swims, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), half•alive, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, The 502s, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Monophonics, Cimafunk, Little Stranger, The Alive, Thunderstorm Artis, Oke Junior, Mama Said and Honeyboys.

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, also features the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which showcases cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details will be announced at a later date.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

BottleRock Napa Valley, founded in 2013, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three days.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.