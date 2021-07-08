Broiler fire in Mendocino County 60% contained, evacuations lifted

Fire crews on Thursday morning reached 60% containment on a day-old 80-acre fire that destroyed four buildings in Redwood Valley, officials said, and all evacuees were allowed back home.

Firefighters planned to remain at the scene of blaze, dubbed the Broiler fire, to form fire barriers as well as continue to mop up hot spots, said Emily Smith, Assistant Chief of Cal Fire.

The fire, which began as a vegetation fire, was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Broiler Steak House on Uva Drive, according to officials and forced the evacuation of an estimated 250 homes in the area. Most evacuations were lifted later that day.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Smith said.

Smith asked residents "to remain vigilant as there are fire resources in the areas, so continue to drive safe and be cautions when around that equipment.”

Firefighters continued to monitor the wind, but there were no serious wind concerns as of Thursday morning, Smith said.

