Evacuations continue as fire near Ukiah grows to 50 acres

A 50-acre vegetation fire had encroached on homes and was threatening others Wednesday afternoon near the Mendocino County community of Redwood Valley north of Ukiah.

Called the Broiler fire, the blaze had forced evacuations south of the Broiler Steak House on Uva Drive, between West Road and Calpella, as of about 4 p.m., Cal Fire Captain Eric Campbell said.

Campbell initially estimated the fire stood at about 20 acres, but within the hour Cal Fire expanded the fire’s size to 50 acres with no containment, according to the state agency’s website.

A Press Democrat photographer on the scene reported several buildings had been burned, including in the area of Forsythe Lane near the steak house.

Wildfire cameras showed plumes of smoke rising from the area and aircraft making fire retardant drops Wednesday afternoon.

Road closures were also announced just after 5:30 p.m. They include:

West Road @ Vineyard Oaks

Uva Drive @ Highway 101

Uva Drive @ Central Avenue.

Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall estimated his deputies and other law enforcement officers from the area had evacuated roughly 200 to 250 homes threatened by the blaze Wednesday afternoon.

Information about the evacuation area was available online at the Mendocino County emergency website MendoReady.org, he said.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Mendocino College Gymnasium, 1000 Hensley Creek Road, in Ukiah.

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.