Cal Fire: Glass fire reaches 90% containment level, could be over by Wednesday

Two weeks after it started, the Glass fire reached a 90% containment level on Sunday morning and could be fully contained by Wednesday, a Cal Fire official said.

Firefighters were aided by light rains and high humidity on Saturday that sped up the timetable to reach 100% containment, said Erick Hernandez, spokesman for Cal Fire. The containment level on Saturday was at 86%.

“The weather did cooperate a lot. The high humidity is very well appreciated. It’s the same thing we are expecting today and we hope to wrap this up,” Hernandez.

Firefighters on Saturday did have to put out a small 2-acre fire in Pope Valley that flared up separately from the Glass fire, he said. “Since we still have a lot of resources in the area, we were able to get on that right away,” Hernandez said.

The firefighting effort is mopping up some smoldering hot spots so that utility crews and Cal Trans can perform their work and make certain areas in the fire zone livable. “We are just trying to secure areas, clear trees and let PG&E and the utility companies get in there,” Hernandez said.

A few Napa County residents are still under a mandatory evacuation order, most notably in the community of Deer Park, he said.

The Glass fire destroyed or damaged 414 single-family homes in Sonoma County and another 385 in Napa County. The blaze ripped through 67,484 acres in the mostly mountainous areas of both counties. No deaths have been reported by Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire, which started on the 200 block North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Napa County, is still under investigation.