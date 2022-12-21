Qualifying California employees have until Dec. 31 to claim up to 80 hours of paid sick leave if they missed worked for COVID-related reasons this year.

Also known as “Supplemental Paid Leave,” the program was set to expire in September until Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an end-of-year extension.

With just a few days left in the year, here is everything you should know on COVID-19 sick pay and how to claim it:

Can I claim COVID-19 sick leave?

Although the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave expires on Dec. 31, employees who filed for sick leave on or before the expiration date “ can finish taking the amount of 2022 COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave they are entitled to receive,” according to the California State office Department of Industrial Relations.

Who qualifies for COVID pay and how do I get it?

Full-time employees

If you test positive for COVID-19 you’ll need to provide your manager with a written or verbal request to get sick pay. Full time employees are granted 40 hours of sick pay to either:

If necessary, full-time employees can also request an additional 40 hours COVID-19 sick pay.

Part-time employee

A part-time employee can take sick leave for the amount of hours they have worked over two weeks. If they need to take care of a sick family member, then they only have half of those hours available.

If I work from home do I qualify?

Yes.

At the very least, you need to be a part-time employer at a company with 26 employees or more to qualify. This does, however, not apply to independent contractors.