California Legislature passes bill to allow ‘hi-lo’ sirens to signal evacuations

European-style “hi-lo” sirens that Sonoma County fire evacuees have been hearing for the last few years likely will become more common now that the state Legislature has passed a bill formally authorizing law enforcement to use them.

The state Assembly on Sunday approved SB 909, introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), which authorizes municipalities throughout the state to use the distinctive alerts in emergency vehicles during evacuations.

“California’s wildfires illustrate the importance of being able to evacuate large populations quickly,” Dodd said. “Thanks to fellow lawmakers for seeing the value of the hi-lo siren, which is proven to be effective in getting people out of harm’s way when minutes count. Unfortunately, we are going to see more fires, so this will be essential for keeping people safe.”

The sirens have been in use in the North Bay since 2018, when a pilot project began involving the Sonoma, Napa and Solano County sheriff’s departments.

During fires in 2019 in both Sonoma and Napa law enforcement agencies used the sirens to alert residents of the urgent need to evacuate. And they’ve been used again during the Walbridge and Meyers fire evacuations.

The pilot program grew out of frustration many felt after Sonoma County residents failed to receive alerts during the deadly 2017 fires, when few residents had official warnings that fires had broken out across the region, even hours into the firestorm. Many residents said they were alerted by friends, neighbors or even relatives out of town calling to ask if they were safe, some fleeing as flames licked at their homes.

In the 2018 Camp fire, emergency phone calls telling Paradise residents to run reached only a small minority of residents, a Los Angeles Times analysis showed.

Many of the town’s residents said they relied on calls from alarmed relatives and the sight of approaching flames to flee. At least 85 people died in the blaze.

Following those massive wildfires, there were calls from all corners highlighting the need for better alert systems.

Until now, the hi-lo alerts were not allowed by the California Highway Patrol, which has authority for determining what sirens can be used in the state.

Existing CHP regulations define a “hi-lo” as “a nonsiren sound alternating between a fixed high and a fixed low frequency” and requires the function to be disabled on any siren manufactured after January 1, 1978, according to the legislation.

Late in 2018, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office won approval to begin a five-year pilot program with Napa and Solano counties, Dodd said. The department said in October 2018 it was installing the new tone in all of its patrol vehicles.

That same year, Napa County successfully evacuated residents on three separate occasions, receiving positive feedback from the community about the new siren sound, Dodd said.

“We said ‘Why wait for five years?’” Dodd said. “It’s worked in Sonoma County for the Kincade fire and this year (for Walbridge) and also for Napa and Solano fires this year.

“We felt like for something that works, is low tech, easy to do, helps so many people, we needed it to become law and not become a political football,” he said

There was virtually no opposition in committee to the bill, which already passed the Senate and now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for his expected signature.

The legislation authorizes the use of the hi-lo siren “solely for the purpose of notifying the public of an immediate evacuation in case of an emergency,” not for regular emergencies or code-three calls. They can be installed in ambulance, lifeguard, police, fire, emergency services or forestry vehicles.

It is thought the distinctive sound causes people to pay attention.

“It’s totally different,” Dodd said. “People can get numb to police sirens, ambulance, fire sirens. But with this one, you’ll never hear it unless there is a major problem and you need to evacuate.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.