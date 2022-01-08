California mortgage relief program available for struggling homeowners
California homeowners who have fallen behind on home loans can apply for a state grant to repay missed mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced this week.
The California Mortgage Relief Program will cover past due mortgage payments in full through a grant of up to $80,000 per household. The money will go directly to a homeowners’ mortgage servicer. It’s free to enroll and funds do not need to be repaid.
“Keeping families stably housed continues to be a critical public health measure, and with (this) announcement, we are helping them keep roofs over their heads,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement.
Applicants can visit CaMortgageRelief.org to check eligibility and apply through the online portal.
You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian
Ethan Varian
Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat
I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: