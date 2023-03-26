California needs more Black, Latino doctors. Could community colleges be part of the solution?

California has struggled for years to recruit aspiring physicians of color into its health care workforce, despite the state’s highly diverse population.

Research shows that patients whose physicians look like them report higher levels of well-being and satisfaction with care. As a result, experts warn that failing to cultivate a diverse workforce would further exacerbate health disparities in already underserved communities.

“Having racial and ethnic and language diversity among physicians really matters,” said Diane Rittenhouse, a senior researcher with policy consulting group Mathematica Inc. who has studied California’s health workforce diversification programs.

“Black and Latinx Californians are vastly underrepresented in the physician workforce.”

Now, a new state-funded program seeks to address both the physician shortage and diversity gap by propelling community college students onto medical school.

Known as the California Medicine Scholars Program, the initiative wants to make medical school and physician careers more accessible for students from underrepresented backgrounds. This includes lower-income students, people of color, and speakers of English as a second language.

The program consists of four regional hubs — greater northern California, the San Joaquin Valley, the Inland Empire and the San Diego area — led by the medical schools at UC Davis, UCSF Fresno, UC San Diego and UC Riverside. Each medical program partners with several undergraduate institutions and community colleges to recruit students who might be interested in medical careers.

Harnessing the state’s diversity

What sets the scholars program apart from other diversification programs is its “intersegmental” approach, said Rowena Robles, the program’s executive director.

Instead of just trying to diversify residency applicants and medical school students, the program engages students early on.

The resulting “web of support,” Robles said, provides a warm hand-off for students as they transition between community college, their four-year degree program and finally medical school.

Without this level of support, students might be more likely to drop out of higher education or choose a different profession because they deem their goals unachievable.

“The major goal is making students feel welcome very early on,” Robles said. “Many are first-generation, and so oftentimes, they’re juggling family or outside jobs.”

Rittenhouse noted that the long-term support the program provides could help students feel a sense of belonging and successfully complete their studies. One-on-one advising, mentoring, tutoring and test preparation could make the difference between a student deciding to become a doctor or taking an offramp to a different career.

“To have more diversity among physicians, you really do have to start early,” Rittenhouse said. “You have to help people overcome the systemic and structural barriers that exist along the way, because it’s such a long road.”

The program could harness the inherent diversity of California’s community colleges — more than 70% of the state’s community college students are non-white and close to 64% qualify as economically disadvantaged.

But at the same time, those students will likely need extra support beyond the classroom to successfully complete their studies. For example, more than 50% of California community college students surveyed in 2019 reported experiencing food insecurity.

“The fact that you can get an A while you don’t even know where your next meal is coming from shows some incredible grit and fortitude from the student,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, an assistant dean at UCSF Fresno who oversees programming for the San Joaquin Valley hub’s program scholars.

As part of the UCSF Fresno program, Banh says family members are included in events to help them understand what kinds of support their students will need during their eight-year medical education.

“We can’t just tell them, ‘Hey, suck it up, you have to help them for eight years,’” Banh said, “because we have to understand families can’t always do that.”

Up to 200 students each year will join the program and take advantage of resources like one-on-one mentoring, academic counseling, interview practice, standardized test preparation, paid research opportunities, stipends and financial assistance with application and test fees.

The first cohort kicks off this spring with a group of 140 students from across the state.

‘I’d like to come back and practice here’

Pilar Lara, 19, knew she wanted to go into medicine after helping her late grandmother battle cancer. The first-year at Riverside City College used to drive her grandmother to medical appointments and often sat in on meetings with her doctors.