California prison officials suspend in-person visits after spike in COVID-19 cases

California prison officials are suspending in-person and family visits to inmates starting Saturday because of increasing COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates, officials announced Friday.

The halt is effective for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities statewide for 15 days.

"This temporary measure is meant to limit movement between and throughout institutions (and) is a necessary step to curb transmissions," CDCR said. "In-person and family visiting will be suspended beginning Saturday, January 8, until further notice.

"Visits for Friday, January 7, will take place as scheduled. Any family visits currently taking place will be permitted to continue until the family visit is completed."

CDCR says it will offer video visitation during the suspension.

The agency's COVID tracking page shows a total of 2,838 new COVID cases confirmed among employees in the last two weeks, with a total of 2,764 active cases. CDCR says 49 staff deaths have occurred since the pandemic began.

CDCR lists 1,343 new cases among its prison population in the last two weeks, with a total of 246 deaths.

___

(c)2022 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)

Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.