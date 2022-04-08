California women reported missing after a wedding found dead in Stanislaus River

Apr. 7 — Two California women reported missing earlier this week were found dead inside a car submerged in the Stanislaus River in Ripon on Tuesday.

Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton and Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach disappeared after attending a wedding at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club in Ripon on Sunday and were reported missing to police, the Modesto Bee reported.

On Tuesday, the Ripon Police Department responded to a report from an employee at the country club who said a vehicle was underwater in the Stanislaus River near the southeastern part of the golf course; the vehicle matched the description of the missing women, officials said.

When the car was pulled from the water, the two women were found dead and identified as Gama and Ros, the police department said in a news release.

A medical examiner told Ros' father, Danny Ros, that the car went down a steep ravine and overturned in about 8 feet of water, the Modesto Bee reported.

The incident is under investigation, police said. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, you can call the department at 209-599-0275.

