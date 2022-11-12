Caltrans employees help rescue Mendocino County woman, dogs stranded after snowy crash

A Mendocino County woman and her four dogs are safe after a car crash in northern Sierra Nevada mountains that left them stranded in snowy conditions overnight, and the California Department of Transportation reports that it’s thanks to keen-eyed Caltrans maintenance employees.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Susanville office, Tina Milberger was traveling on State Route 32 north east of Chico on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with her four dogs when her vehicle left the roadway, overturned and went down a steep embankment around 11:30 p.m., leaving Milberger trapped upside down in the vehicle.

On it’s Facebook page, Caltrans District 2 says maintenance employees Vic Baccala and Chuck Braswell discovered Milberger’s car tracks leaving the roadway while plowing snow around 4 a.m. Nov. 3. The two stopped and searched the embankment with a bright light, and, after hearing Milberger honking her horn, called 911.

Emergency personnel were able to lift Milberger and 3 of her dogs up the 130-foot embankment with a rope system. Milberger was air lifted to Enloe Hospital in Chico with suspected major injuries.

Caltrans reports that another maintenance employee, Shannon Kenyon, learned of the crash the next day and that one of Milberger’s dogs was still missing. Kenyon took it upon himself to search for the lost dog, and after 3 days of visiting the crash site, Caltrans says Kenyon discovered the dog, Macho, on Saturday, Nov. 5, and was able to retrieve the pet. Macho was reunited with Milberger on Sunday, Nov. 5, in what Caltrans said was an emotional reunion.