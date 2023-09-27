Campaign for Bay Area affordable housing bond that could unlock up to $20 billion starts gaining momentum
A coalition of Bay Area officials and affordable housing developers is working to advance a bond to next November’s ballot that could accelerate affordable housing construction across the nine-county region through an unprecedented influx of taxpayer cash.
The funding measure would be a boon for developers who say it would allow them to tap into even more public funding to complete projects needed to house more of the region’s lower and middle-income residents.
The still-preliminary measure, known as Bay Area Housing for All, could unlock $10 billion to $20 billion — from annual surcharges on property tax bills — to aid in the construction of up to 119,000 affordable homes regionwide over 10-plus years.
For Sonoma County, that could mean a windfall of $403 million or as much as $806 million, depending on the size of the bond.
That could free up money for about 40 projects estimated to add more than 2,200 affordable units to the region that are in the development pipeline in Sonoma County, according to proponents.
In total, the money could equate to about 6,000 or more new units in the county under the $10 billion proposal, according to current construction costs, proponents said.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Michelle Whitman, executive director of the county’s Community Development Commission. “There is nobody who is untouched by our housing shortage at this point and this measure would be absolutely transformational.”
The proposal is a big political and fiscal question to voters, who’ve backed single-county measures to support affordable housing but never faced something of this scope. The 2024 ballot also is expected to be crowded with several other statewide finance measures.
The proposal has elicited early skepticism from taxpayer advocates, including longtime Sonoma County Taxpayers Association Executive Director Dan Drummond, who questioned whether government leaders were capable of efficiently distributing the money to meet the greatest community needs and get residents the best value.
Bond proceeds would be repaid through property taxes. A $10 billion bond would cost homeowners about $100 per year on a $1 million home.
Proponents say the funding could be key to meeting state-mandated housing production just as other one-time government sources run out or are fully allocated.
Collectively, Sonoma County and its nine cities must approve more than 14,500 new homes in the next eight years, about 6,300 of them affordable to very low and low-income residents.
Santa Rosa-based housing advocacy group Generation Housing estimates the need is much greater — with up to 58,000 new units needed by 2030 to meet current and future housing needs. Overall, Sonoma County has about 208,000 housing units.
Generation Housing Executive Director Jen Klose said despite efforts to streamline housing construction over the past decade, the need still outweighs the number of units being added annually.
“While we have 10 jurisdictions that all name housing as one of their priorities, we’re still kind of inching along,” Klose said during a recent interview with The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board. “It has been sort of a pretty methodical incremental approach and at the end of the day production has not increased that much.”
Key points of the proposed bond are still being hammered out, including the final size of the measure. It would need a two-thirds majority to pass — unless a separate measure on the same ballot also passes, lowering the electoral bar to 55% for bonds and taxes that fund affordable housing and public infrastructure projects.
Who is advancing bond?
The proposal represents the first collective effort to tackle housing as a region, though the counties have collaborated to raise funds for transportation and bay restoration projects in recent years.
The measure is being advanced by the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, with support from a coalition that includes Generation Housing and Santa Rosa-based affordable developer Burbank Housing.
The Bay Area Housing Finance Authority was established by the state Legislature in 2019 to support the construction of new affordable housing and preservation of existing housing across the nine-county region.
The authority grew out of an earlier effort by a group of Bay Area elected officials, housing developers and representatives from large employers including Facebook and Google seeking to address the region’s housing crisis, said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who was involved in those early discussions.
Many of the proposals that emerged from that effort, known as the CASA Compact, encountered opposition from officials across Sonoma County.
