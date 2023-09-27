Plans for a revenue measure on the November 2020 ballot were scuttled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why now?

The housing crisis has only deepened since then, bond proponents say.

Low supply, high prices and inflation have priced out many low- and moderate-income residents from the local housing market, they note. High rents have also left many renters cost-burdened.

Whitman, who serves on the finance authority’s advisory committee, said the high cost of living has made it difficult for employers to attract the necessary workforce to fill vacancies across a number of industries, from hospitality to health care and even local government.

Acute homelessness has also put a spotlight on the need for more housing options, she said.

“People are exhausted from the impact of not having enough housing,” she said. “The visibility on this issue has set the table for a solution like this.”

How would it work?

The bond funds could provide loans and grants to build and preserve affordable housing. Funds also will be set aside to provide protection to at-risk tenants and pay for other housing-related needs like infrastructure.

Under the proposal, 80% of the bond funds would be distributed directly to all nine counties, to large cities such as San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland and to cities with 30% or more of the county’s overall low-income housing construction obligation, such as Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County could expect to see between $282 million and $564 million, depending on bond size, and Santa Rosa could receive $121 million to $242 million, respectively.

The bulk of the funding, 52%, must be used to stimulate new housing construction.

Funds dedicated to production are geared to prioritize helping jurisdictions meet their share of extremely low, very low and low income housing production. They can be used for rental or for-sale projects and projects must be deed restricted and affordable to households earning up to 120% of the area media income.

Fifteen percent is set aside to ensure existing affordable housing remains affordable or to convert market-rate housing into affordable units, and 5% of funds can be used to provide rental and eviction assistance to tenants.

Jurisdictions will also be able to tap into a pot of “flexible” funding to be used for housing and housing-related uses.

The shared housing authority will retain 20% of the total bond funds, to use for “regional priorities,” officials said.

Revenue from general obligation bonds isn’t currently allowed to be used for tenant protections but the ballot measure that would lower electoral hurdles for affordable housing bonds and taxes, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1, would also free up bond proceeds to pay for such programs.

What’s next?

At the local level, county and city officials will need to craft an expenditure plan that outlines how funding will be allocated.

Rabbitt, who serves on the Association of Bay Area Governments and Metropolitan Transportation Commission, said he has spoken with Santa Rosa Council member Victoria Fleming about convening a meeting of city and county leaders to begin identifying priorities and needs.

Some smaller cities across the Bay Area have already protested that the finance authority won’t directly allocate funding to all 101 cities in the region.

Getting support from local cities will be crucial to the measure moving forward.

Cities that have build-ready projects could stand to gain the most, Whitman signaled.

“You want the money to go out as quickly as possible,” she said. “It won’t help if you have the financial ability to build but don’t have any projects that are ready to go.”

Some types of housing projects and affordability levels may also benefit more from the public assistance than others, Whitman said, such as housing aimed at the lowest earners.

Rabbitt said the funds could help encourage the construction of more mixed-income housing projects which typically don’t qualify for tax credits, leaving the market-rate housing to subsidize the affordable housing. Those costs are often passed on to residents in the form of higher rents.

What’s at stake for developers?

Matthew Franklin, president and CEO of MidPen Housing, one of the largest affordable housing developers in Northern California, said developers often rely on public subsidies for affordable housing projects to pencil out financially.

But the biggest share of public aid for affordable developments in recent years is set to dry up. The bulk of private financing needed to advance projects can be hard to come by, he said.

Given voter approval of the bond, developers could leverage the local funds to secure competitive state and federal money or use the boost to clear financial roadblocks, he said.