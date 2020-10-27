Candle sparks Santa Rosa fire, damages four apartments

A lit candle was toppled over while a Santa Rosa woman was sleeping and started a fire on Monday that displaced an estimated 10 people, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The bed and curtains in the middle home of a four-unit residential building on Meda Avenue, just south of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, caught fire just before 4:30 p.m., said Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and contained the blaze to that apartment, which suffered significant damage, but the neighboring units were also damaged by smoke, he said. The entire fourplex building suffered an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Fire officials were unsure of exactly how many people were displaced by the fire, but Jenkins estimated 10, including a family that was at home when the fire started. The Red Cross is supporting all the occupants with housing relief, he said.

No one was injured, but firefighters searched one of the apartments for multiple cats that were supposedly trapped inside. A kitten was found under a bed and unresponsive due to smoke inhalation, Jenkins said.

It was provided oxygen and “looked in pretty good conditions when we left,” he said.

No other cats were found during the search but a firefighter did spot two cats and multiple kittens outside.

