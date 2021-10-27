Capitol Christmas Tree coming to Ukiah

Ukiah is getting a bit of Christmas on Halloween this year.

The Capitol Christmas Tree is making a pit stop in Ukiah on Sunday before continuing its 3,300-mile journey to Washington, D.C. The 84-foot-tall white fir will be showcased at 25 communities total on its way to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The tree was harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest in Northern California. It will be displayed at the Pear Tree Shopping Center, 504 E. Perkins St. in Ukiah, from noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors can take photos in front of the tree, meet mascots Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl and receive giveaway prizes.

The Capitol Christmas Tree is a tradition that started in 1964, and the U.S. Forest Service has provided the tree from a different national forest since 1970.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nAMSCj.