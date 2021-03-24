Woman killed after car plows into Santa Rosa homeless encampment

A woman was killed Tuesday night after a car plowed into a homeless encampment near Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

The crash was reported to Redcom, Sonoma County’s fire and ambulance dispatch center, at 9:48 p.m. at Sebastopol Road and Roberts Avenue, a Redcom dispatcher said.

Firefighters extricated a woman who was trapped under the car. She was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, Mahurin said.

Another person at crash site was immediately rushed to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, though their injuries were suffered in a previous altercation, Mahurin said.

The car was heading south on Roberts Road toward Sebastopol Road when it struck the homeless encampment, which consisted of about a dozen to 15 tents lining the road. After the car stopped, the occupants of the vehicle ran off. Police were still seeking suspects late Tuesday, Mahurin said.

Residents of the encampment stood vigil, many of them crying, as police investigated the crash.

Santa Rosa fire and police officials could not be reached for further comment about the crash late Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.