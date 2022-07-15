Subscribe

Cazadero man arrested on drug charges by Petaluma police

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 15, 2022, 2:44PM
A Cazadero man on Thursday evening was arrested by Petaluma police on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

In a news release, police said Stephen Mills, 45, was arrested after officers searched him and his vehicle and found a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy, methamphetamine and a “large amount” of marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police said an officer on routine patrol at about 11:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma contacted a man associated with a vehicle he observed and through the conversation developed cause to search Mills and his vehicle.

Mills was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

