Celebrating Latino holiday traditions in Sonoma Valley

For Angie Sanchez, the founder and executive director of VIDA Cultural Arts in Sonoma Valley, there’s great joy in sharing her culture, especially at Christmastime.

The oldest of seven children raised by low-income immigrant parents from Mexico, Sanchez wants the rich Latino traditions of generations before her to continue with her own daughter, who is 15, “so it doesn’t get lost.”

In Sonoma Valley, where Sanchez was raised and now lives in the Springs area north of Sonoma, Christmastime is an opportunity to celebrate the special rituals of Mexico with the broader community.

“The traditions in Mexico are so beautiful,” she said.

Sanchez is among the Latinos in the valley who are bringing some of those traditions to the community, for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities to enjoy.

When the annual Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza celebration kicked off the local holiday season just before Thanksgiving, dancers from Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén of Sonoma Valley opened the program with traditional Mexican dances.

The popular event was a multicultural celebration, with the lively ballet folklórico dancers — and their festive costumes and music — engaging the crowd outside Sonoma’s historic City Hall.

Glen Ellen resident Erik Mejia brought another tradition to the public, leading a sold-out class last weekend on the history and preparation of rural and modern tamales. Held at the Sonoma Community Center, the class was so popular that a second session has been added for Jan. 16.

Mejia owns Ta’Bueno Co., an El Verano-based food preparation and delivery business that specializes in authentic, homemade tamales. Dating to ancient Mesoamerica, tamales are steeped in cultural tradition.

By Christmas Eve, Mejia and his team at Ta’Bueno will fill hundreds of orders for tamales, those labor-intensive bundles of corn-based masa, or dough, with myriad fillings that are wrapped in corn husks and served as a requisite part of Latino holiday celebrations.

“It’s one of those bundles of joy,” Mejia said. “You can open them up in your hand and just eat them. There’s lots of flavor in that tiny bundle.”

Mejia’s gourmet tamales include chicken, pork, chicken mole, and serrano pepper and Oaxacan cheese options, plus a vegan roasted corn variety. He delivers within Sonoma Valley, Napa and Santa Rosa.

The tamales, a blend of time-honored family recipes and those of a master tamale maker who works with Ta’Bueno, are authentic to the regions of Michoacán, Jalisco and Colima on the western coast of Mexico. Other regions use banana leaves to wrap tamales.

Mejia moved from the port city of Manzanillo in Colima to the North Bay when he was 6. He recalls tamales being central to family celebrations.

“Tamales were never missing from the table,” he said. “We usually had the tías (aunts) curating that food. Not just at Christmas, but on occasional weekends or if it was a party.”

For Ta’Bueno, “our biggest day by far is Christmas Eve,” said the entrepreneur, who started his business in August 2020. He has gained a wide following of those who enjoy tamales as well as other specialties he prepares seasonally, including traditional Mexican stews and enchiladas.

Traditional foods also are a part of a community holiday celebration in Agua Caliente in The Springs hosted by Antonia Villalva and Adolfo Hernandez, parents of four and grandparents of nine.

Every year on Dec. 12 — Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a national holiday in Mexico — the couple invites the public to stop by their 5-foot-tall statue of the Virgin Mary, which is on display year-round in a covered structure outside their home on Highway 12.

The day typically includes live music and refreshments, like a warm ponche fruit punch; but more importantly, the gathering is an opportunity for prayer and reflection. It celebrates the Virgin Mary as the patron saint of Mexico, regarded for bringing blessings and granting miracles to people around the world.

Not even an atmospheric river could dampen the enthusiasm of those who gathered Dec. 12 under pop-up tents, despite rain, wind and cold temperatures.

Typically, well over 100 people stop by the shrine — some kneeling in prayer, others leaving offerings like flowers, candles and rosary beads.

The couple’s daughter, Jennifer Hernandez Villalva, said the event brings her parents great joy.

“It’s one big family around Sonoma, whether you’re blood-related or not. This brings the community together,” Antonia Villalva said in Spanish, translated by her daughter. “It’s been comforting knowing how much people enjoy (the statue).”