Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dies in Napa Valley

Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef who owned restaurants in the Napa Valley and San Francisco, died Friday, his restaurant group said.

Chiarello was 61 and died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa of anaphylactic shock caused by an allergic reaction for which he’d been hospitalized for the past week, Gruppo Chiarello announced Saturday, according to Business Wire.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Chiarello founded his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in St. Helena in 1987 and was a high profile presence in Napa Valley’s food and wine scene as it grew in luster through the 1990s.

“He was just a genuine mentor type chef responsible for training and inspiring a lot of the culinary youth,” said Charlie Palmer, a leading American chef who met Chiarello at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, from where they both graduated in the 1980s.

“He was very innovative and a trendsetter for both what he’s done on the Italian side of things and the Spanish tapas side of things,” Palmer, owner of restaurants including Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, said in an interview Saturday.

A serial entrepreneur, Chiarello spun off restaurants, an olive oil company and a specialty retail business, plus a series of award-winning cookbooks, TV cooking shows and organic, homegrown wines.

His current restaurants included two Coquetas (in San Francisco and Yountville), and Ottimo and Bottega, both also in Yountville.

He also owned Chiarello Family Vineyards, in Napa Valley, and also hosted “Easy Entertaining,” a Food Network show.

In 2016, Chiarello settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him and his restaurant group by two women who were servers at the San Francisco Coqueta.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay