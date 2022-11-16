19-year-old suspect released, DA unsure if charges will be filed in Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting

A Santa Rosa woman arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting a 16-year-old girl inside a Rohnert Park sandwich shop has not been charged with a crime and was released from custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Jade Cutrer, 19, was released Tuesday and the case is still under review, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said Wednesday morning. Cutrer is due to appear at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

“We are working closely with Rohnert Park to get the information necessary to make a decision on whether or not to file charges before the next court date,” Ravitch said.

There was not enough time to gather the information needed before Cutrer’s first court date, Tuesday, which by law needed to be within two days following her arrest. Ravitch said her office requires additional evidence before pursuing charges in the case.

Ravitch’s office gave the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety a list of items they wanted investigators to follow-up on, which could include surveillance footage and further witness questioning, she said.

Cutrer was arrested Sunday after fleeing Sourdough and Co. on Commerce Boulevard following a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured, according to Rohnert Park police. A firearm was found at the scene, officials said.

The victim, who is a resident of Rohnert Park, remains hospitalized, Chief Deputy Kevin Kilgore said Wednesday. She is in stable condition.

Daniel Neal, district manager for Sourdough and Co., said the shooting was preceded by a dispute between Cutrer and four people — one of whom was the victim — who entered the store Sunday.

Surveillance footage captured the group in the store, showing one of the four recording as the others appeared to confront Cutrer, who was working.

“If there was surveillance video, we will want to review it,” said Ravitch, who didn’t indicate she knew about the recording.

The incident was “not a random act of violence” as Cutrer and the victim knew each other, Rohnert Park police said Monday.

Kilgore said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Neal, who said he was not present during the shooting, declined to elaborate on the footage, citing the ongoing investigation. He said the shooting did not have anything to do with the Sourdough and Co. location and he was shocked it happened in the business.

“There’s children and there’s families here,” Neal said. “I just couldn’t believe that something like this happened.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to Case No. 22-4496.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.