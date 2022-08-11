Chase Bank robbed in Santa Rosa; suspect detained, arrested

A Chase Bank was robbed Wednesday by a woman with blond hair wearing a pink top and shorts, according to a report from the Santa Rosa Police Department. She was captured a short time later down the road from the bank.

Bank employees told police the woman had passed a note demanding money. She was given cash, and she grabbed two bottles of Chase Bank water on her way out.

Officers responded quickly to a call at 4:52 p.m. from the bank at 760 Stony Point Road and found someone matching the suspect’s description walking north on Stony Point near Occidental Road.

She ignored commands to stop, a short struggle ensued and she was taken into custody, according to a news release issued by Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Ryan Cogbill.

The suspected bank robber was identified as Sherilyn Hollingworth, 28. She was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery, according to Cogbill.

The woman, who had also been wearing a black mesh coat, had the note, the cash and the bottles of water when she was taken into custody, the release said.

