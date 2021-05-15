Subscribe

‘Chat with the Chief’ Tuesday in Rohnert Park

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2021, 4:53PM

The next Rohnert Park “Chat with the Chief” is slated for Tuesday.

The hourlong event at 6 p.m. will feature returning guest host Sean Sage, the pastor at Calvary Chapel along with Rohnert Park Police Chief Tim Mattos.

The city has asked anyone interested in asking questions in advance to send them to chiefschat@rpcity.org.

The chat will also be livestreamed on Rohnert Park’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RohnertParkPoliceFire/.

Go to zoom.us/j/94197234612 to join the webinar: .

Spanish translation and captioning are provided during the Zoom meeting.

You can view prior chats on the city’s YouTube channel.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

