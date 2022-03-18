Subscribe

Shelter-in-place advisory due to chemical spill lifted in Rohnert Park

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 18, 2022, 10:05AM
Updated 47 minutes ago

A shelter-in-place advisory due to a chemical spill has been lifted for businesses on Martin Avenue in Rohnert Park.

The advisory, issued at 9:23 a.m., was lifted a little over an hour later at 10:26 a.m.

Police and hazmat crews responded to the scene.

“The situation has been mitigated,” according to the latest Nixle.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette