Shelter-in-place advisory due to chemical spill lifted in Rohnert Park

A shelter-in-place advisory due to a chemical spill has been lifted for businesses on Martin Avenue in Rohnert Park.

The advisory, issued at 9:23 a.m., was lifted a little over an hour later at 10:26 a.m.

Police and hazmat crews responded to the scene.

“The situation has been mitigated,” according to the latest Nixle.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.