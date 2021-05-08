Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Redwood Empire Food Bank team up for ‘Donate Playdate’

With masks decorated with dinosaurs, firetrucks and “Paw Patrol” characters, dozens of children wandered through the outdoor exhibits at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County Friday.

Partnering with the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the museum held a “Donate Playdate” where visitors could bring food donations for the food bank.

Devin Murray, development associate for the food bank, said she was excited to partner with another local nonprofit.

“If it’s bringing people in,” she said, “I’d say that’s a great day.”

The food bank often holds donation events around the county, which can be found by visiting the monthly calendar on its website, refb.org.

Dozens of children — with guardians following closely, reminding kids to pull up their masks — excitedly journeyed around the outdoor space.

Some beelined towards the miniature Russian River exhibit to play in the water while others opted to explore a real-life helicopter.

The museum has been slowly reopening since June with extra coronavirus precautions, said CEO and founder of the museum, Collette Michaud. Indoor exhibits will open in mid-June.

Masks are required for all visitors over the age of three, which has not been an issue, Michaud, since kids have had a year of practice wearing facial coverings.

Besides, who could complain about a mask when there are bubble wands available?

A new addition to the children’s museum is a “trike track” where children can cycle around a map of Sonoma County overlaid on the pavement.

For sanitation purposes, the museum got creative, putting coffee filters as a barrier between kids’ heads and their helmets while riding the tricycles.

Buckets to collect dirty toys are also available, so employees can clean used playthings regularly.

No eating is allowed except in a designated picnic area, where many stopped to enjoy a quick applesauce pouch before hurrying back to the exhibits.

Find more information on the museum’s upcoming events at cmosc.org.