Children’s Museum of Sonoma County marks a decade at its Santa Rosa location with fundraising gala

People bid on trips to New Orleans and New York City April 26 at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County’s annual Time to Wonder gala, which raised funds to help underserved families enjoy the Santa Rosa museum.

Nearly 200 people attended the event celebrating 10 years at the museum’s location on West Steele Lane, after being a traveling experience. It raised approximately $370,000 through tickets, raffle and a live auction, according to founder and CEO Collette Michaud.

Tickets were $195. Raffle tickets went for $100 or 10 tickets for $250.

Guests first enjoyed a museumwide reception featuring wine and beer tasting from Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Co. and Coursey Graves Estate Winery, Healdsburg’s Marine Layer Wines and Ramey Wine Cellars, and Sonoma Coast’s Lando Wines.

Sonoma County’s Jackson Family Wines and Bailarin Cellars also donated wine to the event, served alongside a dinner of tri-tip and vegetarian dishes by Park Avenue Catering.

The reception included live jazz music by Sonoma County musician Carlos Pereira and his 11-year-old son Gabriel.

Michaud also showed off her vocal talents, performing “A Million Dreams” by P!nk with children who are members of the museum, and sang a duet of “Over the Rainbow” with The Singing Auctioneer Ellen Toscano, who led the live auction.

In addition to the trips, auction items included a private party for 30 at the museum and a dog sculpture by renowned Sebastopol artist Patrick Amiot.

Raffle items included a 18-carat white gold “Tessa” diamond pendant donated by E.R. Sawyer Jewelers and a week of activities at Santa Rosa’s Cloverleaf Ranch.

Money raised will help the museum underwrite admission and memberships for low-income families, as well as school field trips and its monthly program for kids with special needs, Michaud said.

For more information, go to cmosc.org.