Chimera Arts in Sebastopol fosters innovation and collaboration

Upcoming events: First Friday from 5-8 p.m. on May 3; and Repair Café from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.May 11

Tours are available. Send an email to info@chimeraarts.org to schedule a time.

Chimera Arts is a place to unite and empower the North Bay’s artists, makers, inventors, creatives, hobbyists and tinkerers. The Sebastopol nonprofit shop and co-op’s members are able to access tools in the large shop and studio.

In a city known for progressive thinking, the nonprofit Chimera Arts artist cooperative might be one of the most creative spots in town.

How else to describe a Sebastopol maker space that is an eclectic mix of places to engineer wonder?

The 3,000-square-foot facility with a 4,000-square-foot back patio is one part electronics lab, one part wood shop, one part metal shop and one part jewelry studio. The space has resources to facilitate digital fabrication, creative arts and textiles, too. In addition to being a workplace for more than 150 members, Chimera Arts prides itself as a tool library, and hosts dozens of classes during which nearly anyone can come to learn new skills.

In the next few months alone, Chimera Arts instructors will offer classes in welding, blacksmithing, sewing, 3D printing, laser cutting, jewelry making, wood lathe and many others.

Next month there’s even a Repair Cafe during which guests can bring in broken household items and volunteers will do their best to fix them, free of charge.

“I think Chimera brings excitement to the community,” said Jim Wheaton, an artist and member who also serves on the nonprofit’s board. “We’re a place where artists can practice their art, and where people who wish to learn new tools and techniques can do that in a safe environment, with colleagues and peers.”

A space for makers of all kinds

Chimera Arts started in 2012, the brainchild of software developer and sometimes painter Dana Woodman.

For the first four years or so, the maker space operated out of a prefabricated building on the back corner of the same lot where it stands today. In 2016, they moved into a renovated old Ford Garage at the front end of the property.

It remains in that building, just off Sebastopol Avenue, today.

The early days had a counterculture sort of feel; donations supported the space, and Chimera Arts hosted hundreds of meetups and events, as well as popular robot fights (think Hugh Jackman’s “Blue Steel,” only smaller) which drew several hundred spectators each time. As word about Chimera Arts grew, so did its reputation in and around the Sebastopol community.

In 2018, the coop held its first Maker Music Festival, which was similar to other small music festivals across the Sonoma County, except all the musicians at this one made their own instruments.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a particularly difficult time for Chimera Arts, since artists couldn’t interact in the space the way they were accustomed to.

The space endured, thanks in large part to members who were willing to pay anywhere from $55 to $195 per month for use of the facility and access to all tools and equipment. Wheaton said at last count there were about 160 members in all.

“Our members keep us going,” he said, adding the nonprofit still accepts donations, too.

Buzzing with excitement

Today Chimera Arts is the only fully functional artist collective maker space in North County. Although, there is another collective underway in Petaluma.

The space is inviting and varied.

Inside the main building, art from members and other local artists hangs on the walls and from the ceiling. There also are display cases full of jewelry made on-site.

When you enter, a small coworking space gives way to an electronics lab, which comprises a host of bays for computer testing as well as several 3D printers. To the south, behind a glass-and-metal wall, sits the wood shop, which has two turning lathes and a cornucopia of tools that would make even the most seasoned carpenter smile.

“All my best tools are here,” said Ariel Stone, a woodworker who specializes in everything from bowls to giant driveway gates. “This is where I do what I do.”

Toward the back of the wood shop, a small jewelry studio is tucked behind a metal, fireproof door. A second, and larger, jewelry studio with its own casting apparatus sits in a refurbished shipping container on the back patio.

The newest addition to the back area is a separate structure that houses a Computer Numeric Controlled Router, which is used to cut unusual shapes.

Also outside: the metal shop, which comprises a plasma cutter, a welding area, and a section for hard-core blacksmithing. Metalworker, machinist and fabricator Briona Hendren has spent nearly eight years as a member of Chimera Arts, and she said the amenities are perfect for artists who wish to work with metal but can’t afford to have elaborate metal shops of their own.

“Without this space I wouldn’t have been able to develop my career as an artist,” said Hendren, who has sculptures on display at her alma mater of Sonoma State University and elsewhere across the county.