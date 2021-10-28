CHP: 1 hurt in Highway 101 crash near Todd Road in Santa Rosa

One person suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon following a crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Todd Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. and involved a white Ford pickup truck and a gray four-door sedan, according to the CHP. The sedan’s make was not available.

Details about how the crash occurred weren’t immediately available. A witness who drove by the scene said a large white pickup appeared to be on top of a smaller gray sedan.

The crash blocked the No. 1 and 2 lanes, the CHP said.

While first responders worked to clear the crash, traffic backed up along the northbound side of Highway 101 from the Todd Road exit in southwest Santa Rosa well into Rohnert Park.

As of 4:30 p.m., the CHP said the crash had been moved to the side of the road and all lanes of the freeway were reopened.