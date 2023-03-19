CHP: 2 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day DUI, driver’s license checkpoint

Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night at a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in Rohnert Park, according to the California High Patrol.

Between 6 and 11:30 p.m., 553 vehicles passed through the checkpoint established on Stony Point Road, just south of where it intersects Rohnert Park Expressway, CHP Officer David deRutte said Sunday.

The location was selected because it has “an established DUI problem or concern,” according to a Friday news release from the CHP.

Roberto Gonzalez Trujillo and Cristian Francovaldez were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, deRutte said.

Thirteen other drivers were cited, 12 for unlicensed driving and one for having a suspended driver’s license.

The objective of the checkpoint is to not to increase arrests, but rather decrease the number of people drinking and driving, according to the release.

The checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

