CHP: 5 DUI arrests in Sonoma County on Super Bowl Sunday

Sonoma County residents appeared to mostly avoid driving drunk after the Super Bowl, as Santa Rosa CHP reported just five DUI arrests from Sunday afternoon through the middle of the night.

Santa Rosa CHP spokesman David deRutte said that number of DUI bookings was in line with what could be expected on a typical Sunday. The agency did not set up drunk driving checkpoints to coincide with the big game, deRutte said.

DeRutte added two of the five DUI arrests were the result of car accidents, but there were no serious injuries.

