CHP boosts patrols to remove impaired drivers

Santa Rosa-area CHP officers will be out in full force over the New Year’s weekend in search of impaired drivers as part of the highway patrol’s statewide maximum enforcement period.

The heightened patrols began at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and expire at the end of Sunday, Santa Rosa CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said.

Every available CHP officer is tapped to work during the 78-hour window, he added.

“We are specifically looking for high speeds, dangerous driving and DUI driving. The whole mission is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway.”

Eight other western states and the National Transportation Safety Administration have joined the CHP in a campaign to steer drunk and impaired drivers away from the road during the holiday, the CHP said.

Nearly 500 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three people died in California during last year’s maximum enforcement period, the CHP said.

