CHP: Driver hits two cars and a tree in Guerneville DUI incident

At least three cars and a tree were damaged in Guerneville Tuesday evening after a man crashed a stolen car into all of them in an apparent drunken joyride, authorities said.

Rusty Johnson, 48, of Yuba City, was arrested near Safeway on Mill Street, on suspicion of DUI, theft of a vehicle and hit and run shortly after 6:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said. He had sustained major injuries in the crashes and was released to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance.

Johnson is suspected of stealing a Dodge Ram truck that was left running on Mill Street, said Officer David deRutte, public information officer for the CHP.

Authorities said that Johnson drove into the parking lot of the Safeway and crashed into two parked cars. The first was another Dodge Ram, and the second was a Honda Civic, which sustained moderate damage, deRutte said.

The engine of the stolen truck died, deRutte said, and customers at the store tried to get Johnson to remain at the scene. But he restarted the engine and sped around the back of the Safeway at a high rate of speed before crashing the car again into a tree near the parking lot entrance, deRutte said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the report, and a crew from the Sonoma County Fire Station 9 in Guerneville, deRutte said.

Inquiries to both agencies were not immediately returned.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.