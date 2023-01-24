CHP: Driver injured in suspected DUI rollover crash near Santa Rosa

A South Lake Tahoe woman crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol Monday night southeast of Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when she veered off the roadway hitting an illuminated 45-mph caution sign, according to California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte.

After crashing into the sign, the sedan hit an embankment and overturned.

CHP was dispatched just before 8 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Petaluma Hill Road. When authorities arrived, the driver, Loralei Dixon, was outside of the car, which was back on its wheels, deRutte said.

No other vehicles were involved.

A CHP officer noticed Dixon was exhibiting signs of intoxication.

Dixon, who suffered minor to moderate injuries from the crash, was taken to a hospital. She was cited for suspected DUI, though she would have been arrested if she had not been hospitalized, deRutte said.

