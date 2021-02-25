CHP investigating fatal crash near Fort Ross

CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash reported near Fort Ross along the Sonoma Coast on Wednesday afternoon involving a person who was trapped inside an upside-down vehicle.

The crash was reported to authorities just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 1 near the Fort Ross State Historic Park, the CHP’s traffic incident website said.

The vehicle was found upside-down with a person inside and the county’s coroner’s unit was called to the scene, the website said. The vehicle’s engine had gone cold, indicating the crash may have happened well before authorities arrived.

CHP Sgt. R. Kilgore, who declined to provide his first name, confirmed the person inside the car had died, though he did not have more information about the crash when reached just before 6 p.m.

He cited poor cell reception in the area of the collision, which prevented him from communicating with responding officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

