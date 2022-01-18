CHP: Lake County DUI suspect crashes into parked pickup, passenger dies

A woman suspected of drunken driving crashed into a parked pickup in Lake County on Sunday and the man in the passenger seat of her car died from the collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. on Highway 20 just east of Lake Street in Lucerne.

Patricia Martha Murphy, 31, of Lucerne was driving west in a 2012 Volkswagen when she “unsafely turned and allowed her vehicle to travel to the right from the main traveled portion of the roadway,” the CHP said in a news release.

She hit a Ram 5500 pickup parked on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

The 30-year-old man in the passenger seat, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene, the CHP said.

Murphy was taken to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Staff Writer Matt Pera