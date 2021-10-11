Subscribe

CHP: Pedestrian severely injured in hit-and-run crash near Graton

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2021, 10:52AM
A 62-year-old Sebastopol man was taken to a hospital with major injuries Monday morning after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across a street west of Graton, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Green Valley Road between Thomas and Green Valley School roads, according to the CHP.

The man was crossing Green Valley when he was hit by a westbound driver, said Officer David deRutte. He was not in a crosswalk.

He was severely injured and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, “but he is alert and talking,” deRutte said.

Authorities believe the suspected hit-and-run driver was in a red sedan, according to the CHP. Investigators have not identified the car’s license plate number.

