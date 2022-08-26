Subscribe

CHP: Pedestrian struck by DUI driver in southwest Santa Rosa, majorly injured

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 26, 2022, 12:16PM
A 43-year-old man was struck by a suspected DUI driver early Friday morning in southwest Santa Rosa, officials said.

At 4:40 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called to Sutton Place west of Standish Avenue for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on a private property, said Officer David deRutte, a CHP spokesperson.

When first responders arrived, they found a 43-year-old Santa Rosa man who was rushed to the Santa Rosa Memorial hospital for a major, but non-life-threatening, injury.

The 31-year-old driver of a 1990 BMW car, Cody Rosado of Santa Rosa, showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested in suspicion of a felony DUI and booked in jail, deRutte said.

