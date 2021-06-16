Subscribe

CHP: Santa Rosa traffic collision with injuries reported

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2021, 9:34PM
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a hit-and run traffic collision Tuesday night in the vicinity of Alexander Valley Road and West Soda Rock Lane in Santa Rosa.

The report said there have been injuries, but more specific details were not immediately available.

One-way traffic control is in effect on the Sausal Creek Bridge over the Russian River where the collision occurred, according to the CHP report.

The crash involved a Toyota Rav4 and a commercial vehicle.

The incident occurred near the Red Wine and Silver Oak wineries. CHP units responded about 8:40 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

