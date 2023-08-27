CHP seeks driver in deadly River Road crash in Forestville

California Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a vehicle captured on surveillance footage following a deadly hit-and-run Sunday on River Road in the Mirabel Park area in Forestville.

The car, a dark-colored, small SUV that an agency spokesperson said appears to be a Buick, struck a pedestrian at around 7:30 a.m. along River Road near Rio Vista Road, according to CHP.

Three people were walking along River Road after fishing when the vehicle struck the outside person, an adult male, CHP Officer David DeRutte told The Press Democrat Sunday.

Firefighters were the first responders to the scene and declared the person who had been struck dead, according to a statement the CHP posted to social media.

One of the people in the fishing party approached the driver of the car, who initially pulled to a halt after striking the person, DeRutte said. The witness described the driver as a white woman, he added.

The driver, however, sped away before the person with the fishing group could reach her.

Someone reported seeing the car near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station on Airport Boulevard.

Authorities obtained security camera footage there that showed a vehicle that matched other camera footage, which had been obtained of the vehicle before the collision.

The latter footage shows damage to the vehicle’s right front hood, grille and headlight. DeRutte said.

CHP is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact the agency’s Golden Gate Communications Center at 707-641-8300.

