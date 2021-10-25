CHP: 6 drivers forced to abandon vehicles after trying to cross flooded Highway 121 in Schellville

On Highway 121 in Schellville, six cars that were washed out when drivers tried to cross the flooded areas around 7 a.m. remained stuck in the waters early Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Napa office.

Traffic was being diverted from the flooded section of the highway, at the interchange with Highway 12, said Sgt. Brad Bradshaw. Still, six drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles, which included a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW and an Amazon Prime delivery vehicle.

All were able to safely exit without injuries or need for a rescue, Bradshaw said.

“Basically, use common sense,” Bradshaw said. “If you look at something and you don’t know if you can get across it, don’t attempt it.”