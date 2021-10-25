Subscribe

CHP: 6 drivers forced to abandon vehicles after trying to cross flooded Highway 121 in Schellville

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2021, 1:56PM
Updated 1 hour ago

On Highway 121 in Schellville, six cars that were washed out when drivers tried to cross the flooded areas around 7 a.m. remained stuck in the waters early Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Napa office.

Traffic was being diverted from the flooded section of the highway, at the interchange with Highway 12, said Sgt. Brad Bradshaw. Still, six drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles, which included a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW and an Amazon Prime delivery vehicle.

All were able to safely exit without injuries or need for a rescue, Bradshaw said.

“Basically, use common sense,” Bradshaw said. “If you look at something and you don’t know if you can get across it, don’t attempt it.”

Kaylee Tornay

Education, The Press Democrat

Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

