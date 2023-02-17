The city of Santa Rosa is seeking the public’s input on a proposed pedestrian crossing over the SMART train rail on Jennings Avenue and alternative routes.

People can voice their thoughts about the proposal during a meeting at 6 p.m. March 2, held by the city and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District, according to a news release issued by the city.

Participants can attend the meeting in-person at the Helen Lehman Elementary School’s multipurpose room or virtually via Zoom.

The meeting link can be found at SRCity.org/JenningsCrossing. People can also call into the meeting at 699-900-9128, with meeting ID 899 0351 3421.

Spanish interpreters will be available in-person and online with closed captioning also available. The city will also provide child supervision for children over 3 years old.

Residents can also watch a recording of the meeting and provide online feedback through March 9 on the city’s website.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.