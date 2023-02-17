City of Santa Rosa seeks public input on possible SMART crossing at Jennings Avenue
The city of Santa Rosa is seeking the public’s input on a proposed pedestrian crossing over the SMART train rail on Jennings Avenue and alternative routes.
People can voice their thoughts about the proposal during a meeting at 6 p.m. March 2, held by the city and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District, according to a news release issued by the city.
Participants can attend the meeting in-person at the Helen Lehman Elementary School’s multipurpose room or virtually via Zoom.
The meeting link can be found at SRCity.org/JenningsCrossing. People can also call into the meeting at 699-900-9128, with meeting ID 899 0351 3421.
Spanish interpreters will be available in-person and online with closed captioning also available. The city will also provide child supervision for children over 3 years old.
Residents can also watch a recording of the meeting and provide online feedback through March 9 on the city’s website.
