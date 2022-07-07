City of Sonoma completes lighting efficiency upgrade

The city of Sonoma has completed a lighting efficiency upgrade project that each year will save an estimated $14,000 in energy costs while trimming some 50,000 kilowatt-hours.

This project supports the city’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Older, inefficient interior and exterior lighting was replaced with higher-efficiency LED lighting in city-owned buildings, which included Sonoma City Hall, Sonoma Carnegie Building and the Corporation Yard, home of the Public Works Department.

Mercury contained in the buildings’ fluorescent lighting was safely removed and managed. The new lighting will reduce labor costs, as LED lights last significantly longer.

The City purchases EverGreen power from Sonoma Clean Power, among California’s cleanest sources of electricity.

P&&E offers a unique financing program that the City is able to utilize. In addition to receiving free technical assistance from PG&E to assess energy-efficient projects at municipal buildings, the lighting upgrade project is being financed through a zero-interest loan. So, the monthly savings in the city’s energy bill will be applied to repaying the loan. After the loan is repaid, in about four years, the City will directly benefit from the cost savings.

Sonoma Valley residents can learn how to reduce energy use at home on the City’s Energy Conservation page at sonomacity.org.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.