Civil grand jury questions steep prices for Sonoma County jail phone calls

– Though the sheriff’s office is supposed to spend revenue from the expensive phone fees on inmate programming, much of the money has gone to pay staff and feed a growing trust fund that holds $1.6 miillion.

– While policy makers and regulators elsewhere have sought to drop the price of phone calls to encourage the successful reentry of inmates into society, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office went the opposite direction, raising prices in 2019.

– Inmates in the Sonoma County jail pay much steeper prices to call family and friends than inmates in state or federal prisons. In federal prisons, for example, the price per minute is 10% of the charges on phone calls from the jail.

Sable Rose Guerrero felt her life had been put on pause for several months in 2018 and 2019, when she was held at the Sonoma County Jail for a felony vehicle theft case.

Her occasional phone calls to family and friends and in-person visits were a lifeline as the long periods in her cell took a heavy mental and emotional toll on her, she said.

But while the visits were free, the cost of phoning her loved ones from the facility created a financial obstacle that Guerreros’ relatives and boyfriend had to help her shoulder, she said.

“That phone call is that touch with the outside. It really takes your mind off of being out there,” Guerrero, 21, said. “Next thing you know, you have to put more money on the phone card.”

Now, the prices Guerrero and other inmates in Sonoma County have paid to phone friends and family — calls that criminal justice experts say help inmates rejoin society and avoid ending up back behind bars — are under scrutiny.

An investigation by the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury found the price the Sheriff’s Office places on calls from the jail — where inmates often are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of any crimes — far outstrips prices in state and federal prisons.

The report, which one Sonoma County Board of Supervisors member called “shocking,” was released last month and calls for the Board and Sheriff’s Office to reform the system, which charges inmates more than 20 cents a minute for calls.

The county’s phone service is provided by a multi-national company that has been accused of predatory practices elsewhere by inmates and their families and, in at least one case, state regulators. The company charges its own fees, and jail and prison operators, in this case the Sheriff’s Office, tack on commissions.

The civil grand jury also questioned the sheriff’s use of much of that money, which is designated for inmate programming and welfare but instead has been used to pay jail staff salaries and feed a growing trust fund.

Federal facilities charge inmates about 10% of what Sonoma County charges, the grand jury found. State prison phone calls were reduced to 2.5 cents a minute from 7.6 cents a minute in March, when California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials announced they had renegotiated their contract with Global Tel Link, the same provider Sonoma County uses.

The Federal Communications Commission has tried to rein in inmate phone charges for almost a decade, but the agency’s reach only extends to interstate or international calls.

“Local county jails, including ours, represent the last refuge in the State for these commission-based contracts,” the grand jury said.

Even as the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Mark Essick review the grand jury’s investigation, the California Public Utilities Commission is working on issuing rules that will ensure “just and reasonable rates” for inmates statewide.

The utility could issue those rules as early as this year.

Last summer, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and that county’s sheriff aligned to make phone calls for inmates free by switching to a contract where the county paid a flat rate to GTL every month.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has gone the opposite direction, increasing the price inmates had to pay to call loved ones and friends by 10% in 2019, the investigation found.

Essick declined to comment on the investigation specifics before his agency crafts an official response.

“I feel I have an obligation to the (grand jury) to provide an answer to them first,” Essick said, adding that his staff worked closely with the grand jury on their investigation.

Essick said he was not opposed to a policy change, but wanted “buy in” from the public and supervisors. He suggested the jail might need more funding to cover the loss of phone revenues. "The commitment to make a change is not the concern here,“ he said. ”It’s the finances behind it and how are we going to pay for it.“

Essick’s use of the phone revenue was a focus of the grand jury’s concern.

Revenue from the phone system is generally supposed to be spent on programming that benefits inmates. Instead much of it has gone to help pay for jail staff salaries and has piled up in a trust fund — the Inmate Welfare Trust — that as of the grand jury’s report held $1.6 million.

The sum, which is also swelled by steep markups on commissary items, is enough to pay for the next two years of phone calls, the investigation concluded.

The grand jury focused on two years of the trust fund’s revenues and expenditures, fiscal years 2017-2019. Over those two years, the Sheriff’s Office spent more than $566,000 on salaries. It spent a little more than $1 million on educational programs for inmates and put an unspent $274,037 into the trust fund.