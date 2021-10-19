Subscribe

Clear Lake collision kills pregnant woman, wrong-way driver

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2021, 7:06PM
A pregnant Kelseyville woman and her unborn child died in a head-on collision with a Lakeport man who was driving on the wrong side of the road Sunday night near the northwest shore of Clear Lake.

Nicole Parrott, 38, died after she was thrown from her 2019 Nissan on Highway 29 near Park Way, according to the CHP.

At about 8:05 p.m. Sunday, she was heading north on Highway 29 when she approached a 2019 Cadillac XTS that was going south in the same lane as her.

The vehicles collided and the Cadillac’s driver, Jesse Maldonado, 34, also died at the scene.

Parrott, who was driving the Nissan, had two passengers, described only as a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Kelseyville, according to the CHP.

Paramedics took them to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport where the man was treated for major injuries. The boy had minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Maldonado was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the CHP.

The agency reported that the collision occurred during cloudy and rainy conditions.

