Just before dark on Jan. 31, 1970, Sgt. Richard Allen “Butch” Penry and his platoon helicoptered into a section of dense jungle in what was then the Binh Tuy Province of South Vietnam.

They were dropped there to prepare an ambush position, according to official military documents.

The would-be ambushers, however, became the ambushed.

Enemy rockets, mortars and automatic weapon fire erupted from the darkness and immediately devastated the platoon — an army unit that can consist of a few dozen soldiers and which Penry estimated at around 35.

The company commander and most of the American soldiers were seriously wounded, many killed, by the sudden attack. The platoon was reduced to small groups of wounded men, isolated from each other around the battlefield.

Penry alone appeared to have been left unscathed.

Over the long night that followed, he waged a determined fight to save himself and his comrades. The official account of his actions reads like the script of a hard-to-believe Hollywood war movie.

But it all happened, according to the military’s subsequent investigation, and in June 1971 President Richard Nixon bestowed on Penry the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest recognition for valor during military combat.

President Richard Nixon awards the U.S. Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for bravery in military combat, to Sgt. Richard Allen Penry at the White House in June, 1971. (submitted photo from Patty Penry)

It was a moment of national recognition in a life that ultimately was cut short. Penry died in a Sonoma County hospital in May 1994 when he was 45 years old.

For most in Sonoma County, his story has since been forgotten. Now, a group of local veterans want to bring his legacy back to life.

But first, they want to clear his name.

“We want to make it right because he's not here to fight for himself.” retired Chief Warrant Officer Duane Wilson

Publicly, the battle that night, and the accolades that followed, would define Penry and, in more ways than one, haunt him, as newspaper articles documented a series of drug arrests.

Privately, his friends and family say, he mostly wanted to be left alone.

But it is often hard for those who fight the nation’s wars abroad to move on. As research on the debilitating fallout of post-traumatic stress mounts, the general public understands that better today than it did in the 1970s, when waves of troubled Vietnam War veterans were left to succumb to homelessness, despair and drug addiction following their return from the war that split America.

When Penry returned from the White House with his medal, local officials gave him a hero’s welcome. Petaluma threw a parade and the City Council proclaimed July 5, 1971, as Richard A. Penry Day with a unanimous resolution.

But in important ways, his relatives and fellow veterans say, Penry, like so many other battle-scarred veterans, was then left to fight his personal conflicts alone.

The drug problems that followed were a natural result, his supporters say.

In October 1973, Petaluma police arrested Penry after he tried to sell cocaine to an undercover officer. “Medal winner now alleged dope dealer,” a headline in the San Francisco Examiner read.

He was convicted on the charges but not imprisoned. Additional arrests for violating probation and parole triggered more "pusher“ and ”dealer“ headlines. In 1976, a judge sentenced him to eight months in the Sonoma County jail.

Dusting off a legacy

About three decades later, Capt. Andrew LeMarQuand, a U.S. Army Ranger and Sonoma County resident, had become involved in veteran support groups and was serving as the elected commander of the local VFW chapter.

One day he got a call from the owners of a military-antique store and museum in downtown Petaluma. The shop wanted someone to come look at some items. Among the items, in the corner of a basement room, was a replica of Penry’s medal and a mannequin wearing his uniform.

“I was like. ‘Who is this guy?’“ LeMarQuand, a combat veteran of deployments in the Middle East, recalled in an interview with The Press Democrat.

Andrew LeMarQuand, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1929 Commander, speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma on May 29, 2023. (Abraham Fuentes/ For The Press Democrat)

As he learned more, LeMarQuand was shocked he had not heard of Penry or his Medal of Honor, even as a longtime soldier and a Petaluma resident.

”It really resonated with me then how bad Vietnam veterans had it because they came back to communities where some people hated them,“ he said. ”My generation (of veterans) specifically in California comes home to communities that are silent, which is bad enough.“