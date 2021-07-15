Clearlake man killed in collision that injured two children

A Clearlake man died Sunday night in a head-on collision that injured four others, including two children, in Colusa County.

Just before 8 p.m., the 57-year-old was thrown from a 2014 Toyota Tacoma that collided with a 2017 Dodge Durango on Highway 20, east of Highway 16, the CHP said.

He died at the scene and his name wasn’t immediately available. Investigators are still trying to determine whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the collision.

Investigators say the man was driving west by himself at a high rate of speed when he entered the opposite lane in front of the eastbound Dodge, which was moving about 55 mph.

Its driver was described as a 27-year-old Orland man and his passengers, also from Orland, were a 40-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

They were all wearing seatbelts or in child safety seats, the CHP said.

Both children were airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for moderate injuries and the woman was airlifted to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center for major injuries.

The Dodge Durango’s driver had moderate injuries but officials didn’t say if he was taken to a hospital.

